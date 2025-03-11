Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs Freetown To Attend 2025 Sustainable Energy For All Global Forum In Barbados

Freetown, 11 March, 2025 – His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio has departed Freetown to attend the 2025 Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) Global Forum in Barbados, where he will join global leaders to discuss accelerating sustainable energy solutions.

During the high-level event, President Bio will deliver a national statement highlighting Sierra Leone’s Energy Transition and Green Growth Plan, which prioritizes a shift towards renewable energy, reducing reliance on biomass and oil. His speech will emphasize the country’s commitment to hydropower and solar energy, aligning with the Feed Salone Strategy, the National Development Plan, and global climate goals.

The forum, hosted by the Government of Barbados, will bring together heads of state, policymakers, and industry leaders to drive collective action toward a just and inclusive energy transition. President Bio’s participation underscores Sierra Leone’s leadership in climate resilience and sustainable energy development.