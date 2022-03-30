Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Pays Tribute to the Late Paramount Chief Jonathan Bakie Kabakaba Tucker III

Gbap, Nongoba Bullom Chiefdom, Bonthe District, Wednesday 30 March 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has joined other family members and loved ones to pay tribute to the late Paramount Chief Jonathan Kabakaba Tucker III, in his hometown of Gbap, in the Bonthe District.

The late PC was born on 15 July 1972 and got his home calling on 7 March 2022. He was 50 years old. He was elected in 2010 and brought many developments to his district, which gave him total control and respect from his people.

In a short tribute, the President described the late Paramount Chief as a man who loved and sacrificed a lot to see his people happy, adding that PC Kabakaba would be sadly missed by not only the people of Bonthe but would also be missed by the whole country.

“The late chief was very close to me. Never a time has he asked for personal help from me. All our later engagements were geared towards bringing development to Gbap. May God grant him merciful judgment,” President Bio concluded.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit