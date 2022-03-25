Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Addresses Ninth District Conference of Rotary 9101, Says It’s a Viable Partner for Delivering Development

Freetown International Conference Center, Friday 25 March 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has addressed the Ninth Assembly Conference of the Rotary 9101, saying that Rotary is a viable partner for delivering development not only in Sierra Leone, but also in the world.

Rotary, a global network of 1.2m neighbours, was formed by a Chicago Attorney, Paul Harris, on 23 February 1905, for professionals with diverse backgrounds to exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships. Members have a long track record of addressing challenges in their communities and around the world.

In a welcome statement at the conference, Past Assistant Governor of Rotary 9101, Rotarian Sheila John, who doubled as chair for the Host Organising Committee, said she was honoured and delighted to have her fellow Rotarians from over 10 countries in Africa to Freetown to deliberate on the progress and challenges of their Club.

“Rotarians in Sierra Leone wish you all a wonderful and successful time in our beloved country. Thank you,” she concluded.

In a goodwill massage, the International Rotary President, Shekhar Mehta, said that Rotary was an institution of community service where the ordinary people were motivated to another height, adding that serving people was the service of paying rent on earth.

He further noted that their institution would continue to do more by empowering and putting special emphasis on girls, and by so doing they would have unlimited opportunities in the world.

”I hope you take the knowledge gained at this District Conference back to your Clubs to help them succeed throughout the coming year. Together we will achieve great things as we serve to change lives,” Shekhar Mehta concluded.

In his remarks President Julius Maada Bio welcomed the Rotarians, Rotaractors, and Interactors to Sierra Leone, telling them that the country was the fourth most peaceful in Africa, according to the Global Peace Index.

“International assessments rate us highly on scorecards for governance and ruling justly. We now have a National Commission for Peace and National Cohesion. As I always say, the ties that bind us as a nation are stronger.

“I have been impressed with the emphasis on the power of one that is central to the principles of your organization – the idea that each individual is a global citizen and, working with others, can touch lives in the nether parts of our planet including Sierra Leone,” he said adding that that power of one, unleashed with a singular focus, with a common purpose, with a common goal, had changed lives and futures and given hope where there was none and could have been none.

“When Rotarians support the peanut butter project in Pujehun and stave off malnutrition among under-fives, they are helping keep alive and nourish men and women who will later change this nation,” he concluded

