Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Other Heads of State Join Guinea-Bissau In Commemorating the Golden Independence Anniversary

State House, Freetown, Thursday 16 November 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio departs this morning to join other Heads of State and Government in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, to celebrate the country’s Golden Independence Anniversary and Armed Forces Day.

The West African nation marked its 50th Independence Anniversary on 24 September 2023, but the Government had scheduled all celebrations for 16 November 2023.

Other leaders attending the ceremony, which will be hosted by President Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló, include President Bola Tinubu of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and President Adama Barrow of The Gambia.

The President is expected to return to Freetown later today, Thursday 16 November 2023.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl