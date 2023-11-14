Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Discusses Crucial Human Rights Issues, Talks About Collective Effort in Nation-Building

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 14 November 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has engaged the Chairperson and Members of the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone, HRCSL, addressing critical matters related to human rights and the commission’s operations.

The discussions covered three crucial issues: the Commission’s re-accreditation process, the 75th International Human Rights Day Celebration, and a review of the Commission’s Act and logistical challenges.

Madam Patricia Narsu Ndanema, the Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone, HRCSL, emphasised the importance of the ongoing re-accreditation process.

“This step ensures that the commission maintains its credibility and effectiveness in promoting and protecting human rights across the country,” she said, adding that Sierra Leone already had the Abolition of the Death Penalty Act 2022 in place and would continue to seek funding to sustain the Commission’s operations and fulfill its mandate.

President Julius Maada Bio expressed gratitude to the Chairperson and members for keeping him updated. He underscored the need to elevate Sierra Leone’s standing on the global stage, emphasising that it would take a collective effort to address the nation’s challenges.

The President also acknowledged that Sierra Leone’s return as a non-permanent member to the UN Security Council, starting in January 2024 and serving for a two-year period, would provide a unique opportunity to contribute meaningfully to international peace, security, and development.

“With more eyes on the nation, Sierra Leone can play a vital role in shaping global discourse on human rights and other critical issues,” he added.

