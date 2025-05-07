Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Leads Call For Fairer Global Order At South-South Cooperation Summit In Freetown

Freetown, Sierra Leone, May 7, 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has emerged as a powerful voice for transformative global reform, delivering a compelling address at the South-South and Triangular inclusive international system, led by countries of the Global South.

The Third Africa High-Level Forum on South-South and Triangular Cooperation for Sustainable Development is currently taking place in Freetown, Sierra Leone, from May 7 to 9, 2025, at the International Convention Centre. This significant event brings together policymakers, ministers, experts, youth leaders, and representatives from non-governmental organizations across Africa and the Global South. The forum is organized by the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) in collaboration with partners such as the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), USAID, the Saudi Development Fund, and GIZ.

Opening the high-level session under the theme “The Role of the Global South in Reshaping the New International Order,” President Bio called for bold and systemic changes to the existing global governance and economic frameworks, describing them as outdated, biased, and fundamentally unjust to Africa and other developing regions.

“Africa is not only invited to sit at the table—we are building the table and creating opportunities for ourselves,” President Bio declared, drawing enthusiastic applause from regional leaders and international delegates.

He emphasized that the current global financial and trade architecture continues to marginalize African voices. According to the President, today’s interconnected global challenges highlight the flaws of a world order designed without meaningful input from the Global South.

“The current situation is unsustainable. It does not need minor tweaks, it demands deep, transformative change. That is why this platform is essential. It offers not only a voice, but a clear pathway to lasting solutions,” he asserted.

President Bio used Sierra Leone as a model of progress, outlining a range of national reforms and development programs including the Feed Salone initiative, the Youth Employment Scheme, comprehensive public sector reform, and significant strides in human capital development, technology, and infrastructure. These initiatives, he noted, are not isolated national efforts but are aligned with both the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Our national policies are proof that strategic, homegrown solutions can drive continental and global ambitions,” he said.

Echoing President Bio’s sentiments, the Prime Minister of Algeria praised Sierra Leone’s leadership and its unwavering commitment to peace, security, and sustainable development. He described South-South and Triangular Cooperation as a vital framework for Africa’s progress and urged for its expansion.

“The South-South platform is essential for fostering regional reintegration, economic cooperation, peace, and national stability,” the Algerian Prime Minister stated. “It is time we scale up our collective efforts and strengthen our solidarity.”

The summit concluded with renewed energy and commitment among member states to work collaboratively in reshaping the global order, placing equity, inclusion, and sustainable development at the heart of the global governance agenda.

