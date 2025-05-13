French Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Commends His Leadership

State House, Freetown, 13 May 2025 –The Ambassador of the French Republic to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Briard Luc, today paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio at State House in Freetown.

During the visit, Ambassador Luc praised President Bio for his outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to Sierra Leone’s development. He noted that under President Bio’s leadership, Sierra Leone has gained increased international recognition, particularly at the United Nations Security Council.

The French Ambassador also took the opportunity to brief the President on the upcoming United Nations Ocean Conference scheduled to take place in Nice, France, in June. He expressed anticipation for President Bio’s statement at the global event, underscoring its importance in advancing ocean conservation and sustainable development goals.

In a brief response, President Bio warmly welcomed Ambassador Luc and thanked him for the visit. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Sierra Leone and France, emphasizing that such partnerships are mutually beneficial.

“My brother, President Macron, and I have had several discussions on enhancing bilateral ties in various sectors, including investment, security, agriculture, and more,” President Bio noted.

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts by both nations to deepen cooperation and promote shared values in global governance, sustainable development, and international diplomacy.

