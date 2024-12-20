Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Compensates Land Owners for Transformative Jembe Regional Hospital

Jembe, Bo District, 19th December, 2024 – In a historic move to elevate healthcare standards in Sierra Leone, President Julius Maada Bio has officially presented a cheque of 5 Million Leones (5 billion old Leones) to landowners in Jembe, marking the commencement of the construction of a state-of-the-art 300-bed Jembe Regional Hospital. This cutting-edge facility will be strategically located along the Bo/Kenema highway, transforming the area into a comprehensive medical campus featuring a medical school, pharmacy school, and nursing school. The project aims to centralize advanced medical training and healthcare services, creating a hub that is expected to attract domestic and international patients, thereby positioning Sierra Leone as a destination for medical tourism.

The hospital is designed to serve an estimated 1,000 patients daily, significantly enhancing access to healthcare for underserved communities while reducing the government’s annual $3 million expenditure on overseas medical treatments. By providing top-tier medical services locally, the Jembe Regional Hospital will not only improve healthcare outcomes but also boost the economy and create employment opportunities.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Ambassador Tamba Lamina, Minister of Local Government, expressed gratitude to President Bio for his unwavering commitment to national development. “Thank you, Mr. President, for prioritizing the people of Jembe and Sierra Leone. This hospital is a monumental achievement with generational benefits. Your leadership cuts across all sectors, airports, bridges, ferries, and now healthcare. This initiative will greatly benefit our people, particularly in addressing health-related challenges,” he said.

Host Paramount Chief, Alfred Demby, welcomed President Bio on behalf of the Baoma Chiefdom, which comprises 106 towns and eight sections. He highlighted the chiefdom’s unanimous decision to allocate 1,000 acres of land for the project, emphasizing the landowners’ willingness to forgo their plantations for the greater good.

Councillor Maada Bundu reinforced this sentiment, stating, “We have given this land unconditionally for development. It is a sacrifice we make for the future of our children.”

Dr. Prince Harding, Chairman of the SLPP, a son of the soil, echoed these sentiments, commending President Bio’s vision for inclusive and indiscriminate development. “Your leadership is blind to divisions, both political and ethnic, and we urge you to continue on this path,” he remarked.

Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Austin Demby, underscored the strategic importance of the Jembe Regional Hospital, noting that its central location would benefit both Kenema and Bo districts. “This hospital represents a bold vision for healthcare in Sierra Leone. Our doctors are excelling internationally, and this facility will serve as a home for them, reducing brain drain and fostering local expertise. Even our neighbors in Liberia have visited us to learn from our healthcare initiatives,” he stated.

Dr. Demby also highlighted recent accomplishments, including a 100% pass rate among Sierra Leonean doctors trained in Nigeria and successful partnerships with international health organizations. “This is a proud moment for all of us. The Jembe Regional Hospital will solidify our progress and pave the way for future achievements,” he added.

In his statement, President Bio emphasized the transformative potential of the project. “In ten years, Jembe will be unrecognizable. This hospital will be second only to Connaught Hospital in Freetown, catering to various medical disciplines and ailments. We are decentralizing healthcare to ensure that not everything is concentrated in Freetown. This facility will also house advanced training programs for our health workers,” he said.

The President also hinted at broader infrastructural plans for the region, including the potential construction of an international airport and the revival of railway services. “We want to bring back the glory of our past while building a brighter future. This hospital is part of a larger vision to improve the lives of our people,” he declared.

Highlighting the importance of education in national development, President Bio reaffirmed his government’s commitment to nurturing the next generation. “We want our children to achieve more than we have. Many of the doctors leading these initiatives were educated through our system. This is why we are investing heavily in both education and healthcare,” he stated.

President Bio concluded by appealing for community support and patience as his government works to deliver development across the nation. “This hospital will create employment, reduce infant mortality, and make pregnancy safer. Protect this project because it represents a brighter future for your children. Together, we will build a Sierra Leone that we can all be proud of,” he urged.

The ceremony was a momentous occasion, symbolizing a unified commitment to progress and a collective vision for a healthier, more prosperous Sierra Leone.