Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Interacts with Kids at His Alma Mater in Pujehun, Emphasises There is No Mediocrity in Education

Pujehun Town, Kpanga Chiefdom, Thursday 6 October 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has paid a working visit to his alma mater, the Roman Catholic Holy Family Primary School in Pujehun, where he met and interacted with kids of all school-going ages.

“I am one of you. I attended this school. This is my school, and it’s a very important school. I attended this school, and therefore, you should all aspire to greatness when you come to this school,” he said and emphasised the fact that because he attended the school and later became President proved that current students had no excuse.

“I am here to inspire you to take education seriously and to make sure you listen to your teacher. Unfortunately, my teacher is not here this afternoon. So, the most important project you have until you finish university is to make sure you take education seriously.

“Education is the most important thing if you want to be rich, famous and if you want to be a lawyer, doctor, judge, teacher or even the to be President. You must be educated about everything you want to become in the world today. You can’t miss this. There is no shortcut to this; you must be educated,” he emphasised.

The President also expressed how happy he was to be back at his alma mater, saying that he hoped that his presence would inspire confidence in the young people to become who they wanted to be in life.

“The most important thing, which I also want to emphasise today again, is the fact that the teachers are the most important people in our lives. Luckily for me, one of my teachers from this school is still alive.

“From Holy Family, I was able to go to the great Bo School. Your education is the only project that is more important to you than any other. So, make sure you assist our teachers to impart that knowledge to you,” he reiterated.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

statehousemedia.sl@gmail.com