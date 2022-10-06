Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Ends South-East Tour, Calls for Seamless Approach to Democracy

Mattru Town, Bonthe District, Thursday 6 October 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has concluded his tour of Kailahun, Kenema, Bo, Moyamba, Pujehun and Bonthe Districts in the east and southern provinces, as part of his ongoing nationwide tour to thank citizens for completing their voter registrations.

“I am here to register my gratitude and thanks to each and every one of you in the district for your great work in ensuring citizens of voting age are registered as a qualifier for them to participate in the 2023 national elections.

“The most important value of your voter identification card is that it will enable you to vote on that day to choose the future of our country for the next five years. The vote is a decision about your future, your district, and your children’s future too. So, it is very important not only to register but to demonstrate that civic responsibility that you are a mature citizen of voting age in Sierra Leone,” he said.

President Bio, who returned on Friday 7 October 2022 after a four-day trip, had encouraged parents and citizens, in particular, to support his government’s human capital development programme, especially the aspect of empowering women and girls.

Paramount Chief of Yakemo-Kpukumu Krim, PC Matilda Yayu Lansana Minah IV, said, “Despite all the contributions received from stakeholders in our district, we are pleading with His Excellency, President Bio, to extend the remaining two days of the voter registration exercise to a week because of the many teething constraints with faulty machines, particularly for those in the riverine areas”.

Honourable Paramount Chief Member of Parliament for Bonthe District, PC Alhaji Badara Sheriff III, said the day was their happiest because they had wished and called on the President to visit their district.

“We want to say thanks to His Excellency Julius Maada Bio for his relentless and indomitable efforts toward ensuring that our district does not lack in terms of development, especially in employment. I believe the greatest emotional need of any man is to feel appreciated. We appreciate you. This visit is now a turning point. Every member of the Bonthe District is now ready to make sure that Maada Bio returns to State House come 2023,” he said.

Chairmen for Kailahun, Kenema, Bo, Moyamba, Pujehun, and Bonthe District Councils also challenged themselves and assured the President of securing the highest number of valid votes for the Sierra Leone People’s Party-led government in the 2023 elections.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

statehousemedia.sl@gmail.com