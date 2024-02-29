Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio inaugurates first-ever Sierra Leone Investment Forum in China

Beijing, China, Thursday 29 February 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has inaugurated the first-ever Sierra Leone Investment Forum in China, a momentous occasion that attracted hundreds of Chinese investors and multimillion-dollar companies at the prestigious Grand Metro Park Hotel.

Delivering his keynote address, President Bio stated that the event marked a significant moment in the economic partnership between Sierra Leone and China. He emphasised that Sierra Leone was endowed with natural resources, a young population and a business-friendly environment that offered fertile ground for mutually beneficial partnerships.

President Bio pledged his Government’s commitment to continuing to create a business environment built on the principles of transparency, accountability, inclusive growth, environmental protection, and support for local communities.

He highlighted Sierra Leone’s remarkable improvement in global peace rankings and various initiatives aimed at promoting investment such as the establishment of the National Investment Board, the development of industrial policies and the creation of special economic zones. He also outlined his transformative “big-five game-changers” and the boundless opportunities for partnership that they present.

“Today, I extend an invitation to all investors to join us in our transformative journey. You are not only assured of ministerial support but also my personal support. Your investment will be safe and you will be safer. Let us embark on this journey to write a new story of the Sierra Leone and China relationship,” President Bio stated.

