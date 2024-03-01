Leone Rock Metal Group Hosts Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Commits to Construct Steel Factory in Sierra Leone

Chendge, China, Friday 1 March 2024 – The largest mining company in Sierra Leone, Leone Rock Metal Group has hosted His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio during his state visit to China and committed to constructing a steel factory in Sierra Leone to promote beneficiation of iron ore.

During a visit to the Chendge Steel Plant, Colin Ding, President of China Kingho Energy Group, which is the parent company of Leone Rock Metal Group, thanked President Bio for visiting the steel plant, which is owned by a partner company, Chendge Jianlong Special Steel Co. Ltd. He said there was a significant gap in steel production in Africa and the lack of steel enterprises, especially in the West African region.

He noted that Sierra Leone’s current mineral resources were being exported directly with low added value, adding that the added value of its mineral resources would promote the manufacturing industry, increase employment opportunities, and drive development of the national economy.

He highlighted various projects being undertaken by the Leone Rock Metal Group such as establishing a “perennial rice planting base” to support agricultural development, creating a West African Logistics Centre to build an international logistics distribution base for the entire West African region and building a national shipping logistics system for the transportation of bulk goods from China to Africa.

The CEO, Leone Rock Metal Group, Gilbert Zhao, revealed that the construction of the steel plant was expected to start in 2025 and that the steel production would be part of the Phase III cycle.

In response, President Bio commended Leone Rock Metal Group for a track record of delivering on its promises. He welcomed the idea of the construction of the steel factory and described the experience at the steel plant as an eye-opener to the beneficiation of the iron ore.

“All over the world, we see ‘made in China’. With this steel factory, we want to see ‘made in Sierra Leone’. We will give you all the support because this venture is important for the development of our nation. I assure you of my personal support,” President Bio said.

