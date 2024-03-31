Menu

News Post

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio: I wish you a Blessed and Happy Easter

As we celebrate the #resurrection of Jesus Christ, let us rejoice in the radiance of the renewed faith, hope and love that #Easter brings.
As Christians, we rejoice in the triumph of good over evil, hope over despair, love over hate and life over death.
Just as the resurrection symbolises new beginnings, let us collectively reaffirm our commitment to building a united, peaceful and prosperous nation.
May God bless us all and the Land That We Love #SierraLeone, and make her great and strong.
I wish you a Blessed and Happy Easter.

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Outstanding Personality Award as First Lady Fatima Maada Bio Addresses 118th Speech Day and Prize-Giving Ceremony of OBBA

Bo Government Secondary School, Southern Region, Friday 29 March 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received an outstanding award from the Old Bo School Boys Association,

Read More »
March 29, 2024 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram