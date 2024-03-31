Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio: I wish you a Blessed and Happy Easter

As we celebrate the #resurrection of Jesus Christ, let us rejoice in the radiance of the renewed faith, hope and love that #Easter brings.

As Christians, we rejoice in the triumph of good over evil, hope over despair, love over hate and life over death.

Just as the resurrection symbolises new beginnings, let us collectively reaffirm our commitment to building a united, peaceful and prosperous nation.

May God bless us all and the Land That We Love #SierraLeone , and make her great and strong.