Dakar, Senegal, Monday 1 April 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has arrived in Dakar to grace the swearing-in ceremony of His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President-elect of the Republic of Senegal.

The ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday 2 April 2024 at the Diamniadio Exhibition Centre and it is expected to be graced by more than fifteen heads of state from across Africa.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl