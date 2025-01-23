Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Engages Stakeholders On The Safe Motherhood And Reproductive Health Bill, Calls On Parliament To Strengthen Consultations 

State House, Freetown, Thursday, 23 January 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio convened a meeting with various stakeholders, including government officials, religious and traditional leaders, women’s organizations, civil society groups, and youth representatives, to gather their insights on the Safe Motherhood and Reproductive Health Bill. He urged parliament to enhance their engagement on this critical issue.

The engagement, moderated by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Emmanuel Gaima, featured presentations from traditional leader, religious leader, chairman of the parliamentary legislative committee, women’s advocacy group, civil society, and health professional. While concerns were voiced by the religious leader, many speakers showed strong support for the Bill’s passage.

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their active interest in the legislation, highlighting that this engagement was a hallmark of good governance. He recognized that the Bill had received cabinet approval but emphasized the need for further consultations.

The President encouraged parliamentarians to deepen their engagement with various stakeholders’ perspectives on the Bill. He urged them to make decisions that best serve the nation, particularly the women and girls of Sierra Leone.

