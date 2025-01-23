Menu

News Post

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Engages Stakeholders On The Safe Motherhood And Reproductive Health Bill, Calls On Parliament To Strengthen Consultations 

State House, Freetown, Thursday, 23 January 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio convened a meeting with various stakeholders, including government officials, religious and traditional leaders, women’s organizations, civil society groups, and youth representatives, to gather their insights on the Safe Motherhood and Reproductive Health Bill. He urged parliament to enhance their engagement on this critical issue.

The engagement, moderated by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Emmanuel Gaima, featured presentations from traditional leader, religious leader, chairman of the parliamentary legislative committee, women’s advocacy group, civil society, and health professional. While concerns were voiced by the religious leader, many speakers showed strong support for the Bill’s passage.

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their active interest in the legislation, highlighting that this engagement was a hallmark of good governance. He recognized that the Bill had received cabinet approval but emphasized the need for further consultations.

The President encouraged parliamentarians to deepen their engagement with various stakeholders’ perspectives on the Bill. He urged them to make decisions that best serve the nation, particularly the women and girls of Sierra Leone.

 

For More Inquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl

Press Releases

Related Posts

The Executive Director Of The International Trade Centre Pays Courtesy Call On Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Commits To Opening A Permanent Office In Freetown

State House, Freetown, Thursday, 23 January 2025 – The Executive Director of the International Trade Centre (ITC), Geneva, Pamela Rosemarie Coke-Hamilton, paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency Dr. Julius

Read More »
January 23, 2025 No Comments

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Welcomes Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Leader, Reaffirms Shared Vision for Africa

Lungi International Airport, Monday, 13 January 2025 – His Excellency, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has received His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereign

Read More »
January 13, 2025 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram