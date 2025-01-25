Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs Freetown For The Africa Energy Summit In Dar Es Salam, Tanzania

State House, Freetown, 25th January, 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has departed Freetown today for Dar es Salam to attend the Mission 300 Energy Summit convened by the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank Group.

The summit aims to concretize efforts to connect 300 million Africans to energy by 2030.

President Bio will join his colleagues African Heads of States, International partners, philanthropies and private sector leaders to advance mission 300 which is an initiative to scale energy access and accelerate the continent’s clean transition.