Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Fatima Maada Bio Depart For Liberia

Lungi, Freetown International Airport, Monday 10 February 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, accompanied by his wife, Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, has departed Sierra Leone for Liberia to grace the 68th Anniversary of the Armed Forces of Liberia.

The President and First Lady are honouring an invitation extended by His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., the President of Liberia, who requested President Bio to serve as Special Guest and Keynote Speaker at the national event set for Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at the Barclay Training Centre in Liberia.

The annual ceremony honoring the Armed Forces of Liberia is a significant occasion for the nation’s government and people, recognizing the dedication and sacrifices of their courageous military personnel. This year’s theme is “Sustaining Our Peace and Security Through Stakeholder Engagement: The Role of the Armed Forces.”