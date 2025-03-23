Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Fatima Maada Bio Attend Memorial Service For Late Paramount Chief Prince Lappia Boima IV

Government Secondary School, Bo City, Saturday, 22 March 2025*– His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, and the First Lady, Fatima Maada Bio, joined family members, mourners, past and present students of Bo School, members of the Council of Paramount Chiefs, and residents of Kakua Chiefdom and Bo District to honor the memory of the late Paramount Chief Prince Lappia Boima IV at a solemn memorial and community service.

As the Chief Mourner, President Bio reflected on the profound loss, acknowledging that the occasion was not a joyful moment for the chiefdom, the district, or the nation. He emphasized the importance of celebrating the life and legacy of the late Paramount Chief, reminding attendees that death is an inevitable passage for all.

“We must praise the life well-lived by the late Paramount Chief, recognizing his dedication and selfless service to his people,” President Bio stated. He described the late chief as a leader who embodied exemplary service and unwavering commitment to his people.

On behalf of the government and the people of Sierra Leone, the President extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the entire Kakua Chiefdom. “I want to extend our condolences and posthumous regards to our brother, father, colleague, and fellow citizen. We pray for his soul and ask that the Lord grants him eternal rest.”

He further urged all mourners and sympathizers to take heart and continue praying for the departed chief, the district, and the nation, Sierra Leone.

The First Scripture Reading was delivered by Mrs. Yatta Boima from the Book of James 4:13-16, which cautions against boasting about the future:

“Now listen, you who say, ‘Today or tomorrow we will go to this or that city, spend a year there, carry on business and make money.”

Reverend S.E.B. Johnson, delivering the sermon, reminded mourners that in all things, the presence of God must be acknowledged. He reflected on the uncertainties of life, emphasizing that despite the late Paramount Chief Boima’s great plans for his chiefdom, he could not foresee his passing.

“The Scripture reminds us that there is a God who governs all things. Planning without God leads to disappointment. The late Paramount Chief never anticipated his death, yet he lived a life of service,” Reverend Johnson remarked.

He further urged mourners to live with love and devotion to God, stating that life is a divine gift. “What we do with our lives is our gift to God. We must not boast in our achievements but rather in the Lord,” he added.

Heartfelt tributes were delivered by family members, friends, the Old Bo Boys Association (OBBA), tribal heads, and the Council of Paramount Chiefs. Speakers described the late Paramount Chief Boima as a visionary leader who left behind a lasting legacy. He was remembered as a unifier who transformed fleeting friendships into lifelong bonds and a dedicated leader who balanced competition with teamwork.

Born in 1970, the late Paramount Chief Boima attended Bo School, where he was assigned Admission Number 5932. After graduating from Njala University, he dedicated his early years to education, serving as a teacher at Christ the King College. In 2009, he was overwhelmingly elected and crowned Paramount Chief of Kakua Chiefdom, a position he held with honor and distinction until his passing.

As the service concluded, mourners reflected on the legacy of a leader who gave his all for his people. May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace.