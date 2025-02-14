Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio And First Lady Fatima Bio Arrive In Addis Ababa For The 38th Ordinary Session Of The African Union Assembly

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Friday, 14 February 2025 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio and his wife, First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, have arrived in Ethiopia to participate in the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government.

Upon arrival at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, President Bio and First Lady Fatima were warmly received by Ethiopia’s Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Girma Amente, who welcomed them on behalf of His Excellency Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

During the summit, President Bio is scheduled to participate in several high-level engagements, including the APRM High-Level Presidential Breakfast on the establishment of the Africa Credit Rating Agency, the 34th Ordinary Session of the APRM Forum of Heads of State and Government, and the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) Meeting at the level of Heads of State and Government.

President Bio will also brief fellow Heads of State and Government of the Committee of Ten (C-10) on the outcomes of the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the C-10, held in Algeria, and provide updates on the ongoing reform of the United Nations Security Council. Additionally, he will present the 25th Report of the C-10 to the Assembly for consideration and adoption.

As part of the summit’s diplomatic engagements, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will host President Bio, First Lady Fatima, and other visiting Heads of State and Government at an official dinner.