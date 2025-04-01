Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Presides Over Oath-Taking Ceremony For Tuma Adama Gento Kamara As Member Of The Judicial And Legal Service Commission

State House, Freetown, Tuesday, 1 April 2025 – His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio has presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Mrs. Tuma Adama Gento Kamara as a member of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission.

Secretary to the President, Dr. Emmanuel Gaima, informed the gathering that the ceremony was in accordance with section 140(1)(d) of the Constitution of Sierra Leone, 1991, which provides for the appointment of a practicing Counsel of not less than ten years standing nominated by the Sierra Leone Bar Association to be a member of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission.

He stated that pursuant to section 140(4) of the Constitution of Sierra Leone, 1991, Mrs Gento Kamara was at State House to take and subscribe before the President the oath before assuming the functions of her role.

In her remarks, Mrs. Tuma Adama Gento Kamara expressed deep gratitude and a strong sense of duty in accepting the appointment. She acknowledged the trust placed in her and emphasized that she did not take the role lightly.

“Justice is not merely a system of laws and institutions but a living, breathing force that must be upheld by those who believe in its power. I embrace this appointment not as a title but as a solemn duty, to serve with integrity, fairness, and a firm commitment to truth.

“It is within the hallowed chambers of justice that we, as members of this Commission, must ensure that no individual is denied fairness, no soul is left without the promise of equality, and that justice is accessible to all,” she affirmed.

Mrs. Gento Kamara pledged her unwavering commitment to ensuring judicial appointments are based on merit, legal processes remain transparent, and that every citizen—regardless of background—has equal access to justice.

Congratulating Mrs. Kamara, President Julius Maada Bio acknowledged the weight of her new responsibilities and reminded her that she would be assessed based on her words and actions in office.

“The importance of the judiciary and justice cannot be overemphasized. While it may seem abstract to some, it is the foundation that keeps society functioning in an orderly manner. Knowing that one can seek redress in a fair court system is fundamental to our democracy,” President Bio stated.

He commended her for clearly articulating her responsibilities and urged her to uphold those commitments in practice. “You have aptly described what is expected of you, and I trust that you will live by those words. I also take this opportunity to implore members of the judiciary to dispense justice fairly and in a timely manner, as justice delayed is justice denied,” President Bio concluded.

Mrs. Tuma Adama Gento Kamara has assumed her new role as member of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, succeeding Madam Michaela B.E. Swallow, who has transitioned to the position of Deputy Permanent Representative for Legal Affairs at the Sierra Leone Permanent Mission to the United Nations.