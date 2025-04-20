Sierra Leone’s President Bio Commissions OBBA Development Projects At Bo School, Expresses Pride In Contributing To The School’s Transformation

Bo City, Saturday, 19 April 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio, accompanied by the First Lady, Fatima Bio, officially commissioned several transformative development projects at his alma mater, the Bo Government Secondary School (Bo School), on Saturday, 19 April 2025. The President’s presence at the commissioning ceremony reaffirmed his enduring commitment to the school’s growth and educational advancement in Sierra Leone.

The occasion began with a formal program held in the school’s Great Hall, where the President of OBBA, Ing. Hadji Dabo, welcomed guests and delivered a comprehensive overview of various development projects. He underscored OBBA’s commitment to supporting the school’s transformation and praised the leadership of President Bio, a proud alumnus of Bo School, for championing development in education both at the school and national level.

The projects include the construction of Beijing Building by President Bio, Fish Pond and Fish Farming by OBBA Western Area, One Staff Quarter by OBBA Bo Branch, School Canteen and Mini Mart by K.O Bah and four Greenhouse Vegetable projects. Each project lead addressed the gathering, providing information on the background, purpose and completion of their respective projects.

In his statement at the formal session, President Bio expressed deep personal pride in returning to his alma mater to support its advancement. He noted that the Beijing Building, which he personally led and funded, was a tangible example of his administration’s broader focus on education, discipline, and human capital development.

“Bo School has produced generations of leaders, and we must ensure that it continues to nurture the next,” he said. “The Beijing Dormitory Block is not just a structure, it is a statement of belief in the power of education and legacy. Let us give back in ways that speak to the future we want to build for Sierra Leone.”

President Bio also linked the greenhouse agricultural initiatives to his government’s flagship Feed Salone programme, emphasizing that projects like these would help institutions become more self-reliant while directly contributing to food security and school feeding efforts.

Following the speeches, the gathering proceeded to the commissioning segment of the program, where the President officially unveiled several completed projects. The Beijing Building, a state-of-the-art, fully furnished boarding home with self-contained student rooms and staff accommodations, was ceremoniously commissioned and dedicated in honour of the school’s founding fathers and departed heroes. Prayers were offered for their spirits to continue guiding the institution’s pursuit of excellence.

The President then cut the ribbon for other completed initiatives, including the Staff Quarters, Fish Pond and Fish Farming Project, the Greenhouse Vegetable Projects, and the Joe Amara Bangalie Canteen & Mini-Mart.

At the site of the planned Digital Innovation and Research Hub, President Bio performed the symbolic turning of the sod, officially launching the commencement of construction for what is expected to become a tech-driven space for digital learning and research for Bo School students.

Throughout the day, the atmosphere was filled with pride and celebration, as alumni and students witnessed a renewed commitment to preserving and advancing the legacy of Bo School, an institution that has produced generations of Sierra Leone’s finest leaders.

