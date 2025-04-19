Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Graces Bo School Speech Day, Reaffirms Commitment to Human Capital Development

Bo City, Friday, 18 April 2025 – His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and a proud alumnus of the Bo Government Secondary School, popularly known as Bo School, was the distinguished guest at the school’s annual Speech Day and Prize-Giving Ceremony held on Friday, 18 April 2025.

The event, organized by the Old Bo Boys Association (OBBA), brought together a cross-section of Sierra Leonean society, students, educators, traditional leaders, alumni, diplomats, and citizens, on the historic school grounds. For many, it was more than a ceremony, it was a reunion of purpose, pride, and progress.

As a former student of Bo School, President Bio’s presence carried deep personal significance. He began his address by reminiscing about his school days and the role Bo School played in shaping his character, discipline, and leadership journey.

“I will never get tired of attending Bo School activities,” he said. “When children see the President coming to their school, it inspires them to learn. If we are successful today, it is because of Bo School, which paved the way for us through discipline and hard work.”

President Bio underscored that his administration’s emphasis on Human Capital Development was not coincidental, but a deliberate and personal mission. Reflecting on his own experience as a boy who rose from Bo School to the presidency, he said his government is committed to creating opportunities for every child in Sierra Leone, regardless of their origin or status.

“I chose human capital development because I believe in creating opportunities for every child. It doesn’t matter where they come from; every child deserves the chance to gain knowledge and succeed,” he stated.

The President highlighted Bo School’s enduring legacy as a national institution that fosters unity, academic excellence, and discipline. He praised the school for bringing together students from all regions and backgrounds, helping to build a strong foundation for national cohesion. “Bo School is not just an institution; it is a family,” he said.

President Bio celebrated the school’s modern strides in technology and innovation, especially its increasing focus on Information and Communication Technology (ICT). He acknowledged the changing global landscape and encouraged students to embrace digital tools to compete globally.

He also lauded his wife, the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Mrs. Fatima Bio, for her relentless advocacy in protecting girls through the “Hands Off Our Girls” campaign. He urged students, especially boys, to support the empowerment of women and girls, affirming that “the future will be bright when we bring women and children along and support them.”

The Guest of Honour, Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Wang Qing, expressed his joy at joining the OBBA celebration, noting that the occasion reflects the strength and unity of the Bo School community. He commended the institution for its legacy and expressed optimism for its continued excellence.

Ambassador Wang spoke of the strong bilateral relations between China and Sierra Leone, highlighting educational cooperation as a pillar of that partnership. He revealed that the China Ambassador’s Scholarship Programme has benefited many Sierra Leonean students and, notably, supported 20 pupils from Bo School last year. “I look forward to a growing relationship between China and Bo School,” he said.

Acting Principal of Bo School, Mr. Kosia Micheal S. 4208, thanked President Bio and all dignitaries for their presence and support. He described it as a great honour to serve a school of such heritage and national significance. He provided comprehensive update on the management of the school including its performance on external examination and various infrastructure projects.

The event ended with the awarding of academic prizes and recognition of excellence across various disciplines, reinforcing Bo School’s enduring reputation as one of Sierra Leone’s premier institutions of learning.

