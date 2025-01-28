Sierra Leone’s Energy Transformation To Benefit From A $50 Billion Initiative Aimed At Electrifying 300 Million Africans By 2030

Sierra Leone has qualified to benefit from a $50 billion initiative aimed at electrifying 300 million Africans by 2030 following President Julius Maada Bio’s participation at the Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam. This milestone underscores Sierra Leone’s commitment to achieving UN Sustainable Development Goal 7 and fostering sustainable, inclusive growth that improves the lives of its citizens.

Sierra Leone’s inclusion in the second cohort of the Mission 300 initiative is a recognition of its significant progress in energy transformation under President Julius Maada Bio’s leadership. The country’s achievements include the implementation of comprehensive energy sector reforms, the ambitious target of deploying 200 mini-grids as part of its Rural Electrification Drive, and the development of its Just Energy Transition and Green Growth Plan.