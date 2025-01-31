GOVERNMENT OF SIERRA LEONE AND EUROPEAN UNION SIGN € 35M FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR “SUSTAINABLE FOOD AND AGRICULTURAL VALUE CHAINS DEVELOPMENT” PROGRAMME

Julius Nyerere International Convention Center, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, 28th January 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio joined fellow Heads of State at the inaugural Mission 300 Summit
Sierra Leone has qualified to benefit from a $50 billion initiative aimed at electrifying 300 million Africans by 2030 following President Julius Maada Bio’s participation at the Africa Energy Summit
Makeni, Bombali District, January 24, 2025 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio joined the people of Makeni to celebrate the Annual Education Week at the University of Makeni. The