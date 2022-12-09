Remarks By His Excellency, Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, on the Commemoration of The International Anti-Corruption Day, Friday – 9 December 2022

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 6 December 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh today received the first copies of the new
The President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr Julius Maada Bio, has emerged winner in the 11th African Leadership Persons of the Year Award – 2022. He emerged as
Abuja, Nigeria, Sunday 4 December 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio is one of three West African Presidents at the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of