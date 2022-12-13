Remarks by H.E., Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone at the African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum, the U.S-Africa Leaders Summit, Washington, D.C – 13 December 2022

Washington D.C., USA, Wednesday 14 December 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has met Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of the Rockefeller Foundation, a private American philanthropic
Presidential Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown Saturday 10 December 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio today hosted His Excellency Hage Gottfried Geingob of
State House, Freetown, Friday 8 December 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, as co-chair of the global Transform Education Committee, has completed a virtual High-Level Steering Committee,