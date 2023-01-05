Remarks by His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, At The Commissioning Ceremony of The Foreign Service Academy, Tower Hill, Freetown – 5th January 2023

OAU Drive, Tower Hill, Freetown, Thursday 5 January 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has officially commissioned the Sierra Leone Foreign Service Academy, saying it is another
State House, Freetown, Wednesday, 4 January 2023 – Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Wang Qing, has presented his letter of credence to His
Tihun, Southern Province, Monday 2 January 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has called on the newly crowned Paramount Chief of Sogbini Chiefdom to lead by example