President Julius Maada Bio Commissions New Clock Tower on Bonthe Island, Presents Medical Items to Bonthe Municipal Hospital, southern Sierra Leone

Bonthe Municipality, Southern Province, Wednesday 25 December 2019 –His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has officially commissioned the new clock tower on Bonthe Island and presented medical equipment and assorted medicines to the Bonthe Municipal Hospital.

Mayor of Bonthe Municipal Council, Lasyemin Joe Sandi, said that the commissioning of the tower was a historic event, adding that with the help of President Bio, Bonthe Island would redefine its history and move into a development trajectory.

He said that since the New Direction Government they had seen great improvement in the health sector. He added that they had been able to reduce maternal and infant mortalities in the district and also commended the President for having Bonthe as part of his development efforts.

President Julius Maada Bio said that Bonthe Island had been neglected, adding that the people should be happy because they had started to correct the injustices of the past. He said that the Island had started to see progress, especially in the construction of municipal roads among others.

He said that the Island was once a beautiful city with a rich history and noted that there were solid plans to transform the island into a place of hope and happiness by attracting economic activities that would bring development.

At the Bonthe Hospital, President Bio said that the quality of services provided at the hospital was a testimony of the success of his government’s human capital development efforts, which had healthcare as an important component. He said that he was proud of the commitment of the health workers saying that they were an important part of the country.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit +23276758764/+23288269282