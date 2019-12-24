President Julius Maada Bio Commissions New NATCOM Office in Moyamba District, Southern Sierra Leone

Moyamba Town, Southern Province, Tuesday 24 December 2019 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has officially commissioned the new National Telecommunications, NATCOM, office in Moyamba Town, Southern Sierra Leone.

During the ceremony, Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, said that the new establishment was a manifestation of the government’s continued commitment to increasing communication access across the country. He assured that a similar facility would be established in other parts of the country.

The National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) was established by an Act of Parliament in 2006 to regulate the Sierra Leone telecoms sector, protect consumer interest and ensure fair competition among service providers.

The major policy direction of the Commission is the establishment of an effective, sound and dynamic licensing regime that is responsive to industry demands; and the regulation of the activities of telecoms operators aiming at promoting efficiency and fair competition; ensuring expansion in investment in the sector; and adopting rules and procedures that guarantee and protect the rights of users of telecoms services.

