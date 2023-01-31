Menu

News Post

Keynote Address by His Excellency, Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, At the Signing of The Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project, Radisson Blu Hotel – 31st January 2023

Keynote Address by H.E., Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, At the Signing of The Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project, Radisson Blu Hotel – 31st January 2023

Download PDF Document Here…

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Presides Over Signing of Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project, Assures Global Commitments to Climate Actions

Radisson Blu, Freetown, Tuesday 31 January 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has presided over the signing of a multimillion-dollar Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention project, RESPITE,

Read More »
January 31, 2023 No Comments

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches First Securitised ID Card, ID Verification Systems, Says CRVS Data is Critical for Development Planning and Policymaking

State House, Freetown, Monday 30 January 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has officially launched the country’s first securitised multi-purpose identification card and identification verification system, saying

Read More »
January 30, 2023 No Comments

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Declares Agricultural Transformation as Priority for Second Term in Office, Calls on Development Partners to Support Country’s Food and Agriculture Delivery Compact

Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, 26 January 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has declared agricultural transformation as a priority for his second term in office and, therefore, called

Read More »
January 26, 2023 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram