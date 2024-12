To further support the media, His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, has announced an increase in the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) subvention to Le 2.5 billion old leones for 2025. He also detailed efforts to implement the National Media Policy and establish the National Fund for Public Interest Media (NaFPIM-SL). Keynote Address by H.E. President Bio_Presidential Media Cocktail 2024

