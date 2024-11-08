KEYNOTE ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR JULIUS MAADA BIO PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE DISTINGUISHED SPEAKER AND GUEST OF HONOUR AT THE WORLD WITHOUT HUNGER CONFERENCE ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA NOVEMBER 5-7, 2024

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Thursday, 7 November 2024 – On the margins of the World Without Hunger Conference, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, alongside Ethiopian Minister of
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Thursday, November 7, 2024 – In a pivotal effort to advance Sierra Leone’s developmental goals, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio met with Mr. Gerd Muller, the
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Thursday, 7 November 2024 – President Julius Maada Bio delivered a powerful keynote address at the ongoing World Without Hunger Conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, stressing the