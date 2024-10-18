International Moral Guarantors Pay Courtesy Call On Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Commend Him For His Commitment To Peace, Stability, And National Unity.

State House, Freetown, Thursday, 17 October 2024 – The Joint Assessment Mission of International Moral Guarantors of the Agreement of National Unity paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio and commended him for his commitment to peace, stability and national unity.

During the visit, Madam Hawa Samai, Executive Secretary of the Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion, explained that the purpose was to provide an update on the mission’s assessment regarding the implementation of the Agreement of National Unity signed a year ago, as well as the tripartite recommendations made three months prior.

She noted that the mission engaged various institutions and groups, including security agencies, civil society organizations, the diplomatic community, the judiciary, members of parliament, and political parties.

Chief Minister Dr. David Sengeh offered a report on the progress of the Agreement on National Unity, indicating that most resolutions had been fulfilled, with only a few nearing completion.

Her Excellency Madam Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, Co-lead of the Joint Assessment Mission and former Vice President of The Gambia, expressed gratitude to President Bio for his exemplary leadership and political commitment to the ongoing process. She assured that as moral guarantors, they are dedicated to monitoring the progress achieved and the challenges faced.

Madam Jallow-Tambajang highlighted insights gained from Foreign Affairs Minister Alhaji Musa Timothy Kabba about President Bio’s steadfast commitment to the peace process, noting his influential role in representing Africa’s interests at the United Nations Security Council.

“We were able to meet with the three arms of government and, as international moral guarantors, we are happy to note that all of them expressed appreciation for your leadership in enabling the independence necessary for them to perform their tasks,” she concluded.

In response, President Bio welcomed the delegation and acknowledged the mission’s integral role in the country’s governance framework, reflecting their interest in maintaining peace, stability, and security. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting national cohesion, recalling that his experiences during the war propelled him onto the global stage to advocate for peace. “I believe in dialogue and communication, and I thank you all for serving as moral guarantors to this process,” he stated.