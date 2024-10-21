Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Holds Constructive Discussions With Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs Minister En Route To Samoa For The 2024 Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting

Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday 21 October 2024—His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio held constructive discussions with Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, en route to Samoa for the upcoming 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Minister Herath extended a warm welcome to President Bio on behalf of the Sri Lankan government and its people. He reflected on the long-standing bilateral relationship between the two nations and expressed enthusiasm for increased collaboration, particularly in the agricultural, education, and tourism sectors.

The Minister also briefed President Bio on the parliamentary elections scheduled for December but reassured him that, post-elections, there are significant plans in place to enhance development efforts in African nations, with a special focus on Sierra Leone. He acknowledged President Bio’s backing for the private sector, especially support for Sri Lankan businesses.

Mr. Herath commended President Bio for his leadership role at the United Nations Security Council and for his dedication to fostering women’s empowerment and their involvement in governance. He pledged to pursue meaningful South-South cooperation with Sierra Leone.

In response, President Julius Maada Bio expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Sri Lankan government and its people. He reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties enjoyed by the two countries and offered assurance that Sri Lanka could depend on Sierra Leone’s support whenever needed.

President Bio noted the positive nature of their bilateral relationship, highlighting their capacity to solve mutual concerns amicably over the years. He informed the Minister about the strong trade relationship between Sunbird, a Sri Lankan firm operating in Sierra Leone, and his administration.

The President emphasized Sierra Leone’s ambition and eagerness for increased investments and partnerships from Sri Lanka in the agricultural sector, indicating that a special meeting at the state level will be discussed to enhance cooperation.

He also sought technical assistance for the agriculture sector, recognizing Sri Lanka’s expertise. He pointed out that whatever challenges may exist in the agricultural domain, Sri Lanka could provide valuable insights that are attainable in Sierra Leone.

President Bio assured the Minister that there is ample opportunity for mutual exchange of experiences and knowledge across various sectors, stressing the importance of the South-South relationship. He asserted that sharing knowledge is of paramount significance, as it represents a vital resource for both nations.