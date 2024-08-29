Council of Paramount Chiefs Expresses Gratitude to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio for Strengthening Their Institution, Pledges Unwavering Support

State House, Freetown, Thursday 29 August 2024 – Paramount Chiefs from Sierra Leone’s 190 chiefdoms have gathered to express their deep appreciation to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio for his efforts at enhancing the dignity and functionality of their chieftaincy institution.

The Chiefs commended the President for providing them with vehicles and increasing their monthly stipends, actions they said they believed had greatly uplifted their roles within their communities.

Ambassador Tamba Lamina, Minister of Local Government and Community Affairs, led the delegation and conveyed the Council of Paramount Chiefs’ gratitude to President Bio. He highlighted the significance of the 45 vehicles that had been distributed, with at least two vehicles allocated per district. However, he noted, many chiefs were still without vehicles and, therefore, appealed to the President for additional support.

Chairman of the National Council of Paramount Chiefs, Hon. PC Sheku Amadu Tejan Fasuluku Sonsiama III, expressed gratitude to President Bio, not only for the vehicles but also for his determination to restore the dignity of the chieftaincy institution. He emphasised the positive impact of the President’s actions, stating, “You have boosted our morale and the institution of the Paramount Chiefs.” He assured the President of the Chiefs’ unwavering support for his government.

President Julius Maada Bio, in response, expressed his pleasure at receiving the Paramount Chiefs and reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling his promise of uplifting their institution. He emphasised the importance of chieftaincy as one of the country’s most vital institutions and noted that the provision of vehicles was intended to restore the respect and dignity of the chiefs as authority figures in their communities.

The President confirmed his belief that the Paramount Chiefs were integral to the government’s efforts, stating that they were deserving of the vehicles. He assured the Chiefs that the remaining vehicles would soon be delivered and urged them to be patient, noting that the process was gradual.

He called on them to collaborate with the government in addressing environmental challenges, such as illegal mining and logging, within their chiefdoms. He emphasised the role of the Chiefs in maintaining peace and stability, particularly in light of the global challenges facing the country, and formally entrusted them with the responsibility of overseeing Sierra Leone’s physical environment, urging sustainable practices on the land.

