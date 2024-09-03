China Awards International Fish Export Certificate to Sierra Leone

Beijing, China, Tuesday, 3 September 2024 – The Government of the People’s Republic of China, through the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Wang Qing, has awarded the International Fish Export Certificate to Sierra Leone during the ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit.

The certificate was granted following the signing of the Protocol on Inspection, Quarantine, and Sanitary Requirements for Wild Aquatic Products, enabling Sierra Leone to directly export its fish products to China.

During the presentation of the signed Protocol, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Princess Dugba, expressed her deep appreciation for the certificate, emphasising its importance as a key achievement of the China-Africa Cooperation.

“Prior to now, my country has been losing huge revenues in the fish value chain because fishery products could not be exported directly to China except indirect exportation through other regional countries and through certified third parties,” Minister Dugba noted.

She further stated that the Fish Export Certification would unlock new opportunities for direct fish trade between Sierra Leone and China, significantly boosting revenue generation.

The Minister assured the gathering that her Ministry would strictly enforce all hygiene and sanitary requirements necessary for the risk assessment of aquatic products exported to China.

Minister Dugba also expressed gratitude to the Chinese Ambassador and the staff of the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone for their support in facilitating the certification. She revealed plans to engage the Embassy in Freetown and the FAO in discussions about launching a School Fish Farming Project to further enhance Sierra Leone’s fisheries sector.

The signed Protocol was officially presented to Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to China, Abu Bakar Karim, by the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Wang Qing. The agreement was executed between the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources of Sierra Leone and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl