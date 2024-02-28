Chinese President Xi Jinping Announces ¥50 Million Economic and Technical Assistance, ¥20 Million Debt Cancellation and 1500 Tonnes of Food Assistance for Sierra Leone

Beijing, China, Wednesday 28 February 2024 – His Excellency President Xi Jinping has announced a ¥50 million economic and technical assistance, ¥20 million debt cancellation and 1500 tonnes of Food Assistance for Sierra Leone during a bilateral meeting with Sierra Leone’s President Dr Julius Maada Bio who is on a state visit to China.

During the meeting, President Xi Jinping stated that President Bio was the first African Head of State to be received in 2024 and described the long-standing relationship between Sierra Leone and China as an efficient cooperation.

He highlighted various forms of assistance Sierra Leone had benefitted from China and expressed firm commitment to supporting the President’s big five priorities. He commended President Bio’s leadership of African Union’s C-10 and assured him of China’s support for the African common position on the reform of the Security Council.

He invited President Bio to the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit this year, adding that “our relationship has been a fine example of Africa-China relationship”.

President Bio expressed gratitude to President Xi Jinping for the economic and technical assistance, debt cancellation and food assistance to Sierra Leone. He noted that the relationship between the two nations dated back to 1971 and that the bond had transcended geographical distance.

He thanked President Xi Jinping for China’s support to Sierra Leone during the UN Security Council elections and assured him that Sierra Leone would support resolutions to enhance global peace and security.

“China has been a reliable partner of Sierra Leone. It is my conviction that this visit will deepen the bilateral relationship between Sierra Leone and China,” President Bio stated.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

Email: info@statehouse.gov.sl