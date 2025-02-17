AU Assembly Adopts President Julius Maada Bio’s Report on UN Security Council Reform

African Union Headquarters, Addis Ababa, Sunday, 16 February 2025 – The 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government has adopted the 25th Report of the African Union Committee of Ten (C-10) Heads of State and the accompanying Decision on the Reform of the United Nations Security Council. The report was presented by Sierra Leone’s President, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, who also serves as the Coordinator of the C-10.

In his presentation, President Bio expressed his honour in leading the efforts to advance the reform agenda of the United Nations Security Council. He emphasized that the report reflects the collective resolve to achieve meaningful reform of the Security Council and to promote and defend the Common African Position (CAP), as articulated in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

President Bio acknowledged the invaluable support and collaboration of his fellow African leaders, which he credited for the significant strides made in advocating for the Common African Position. He noted that the CAP continues to gain widespread recognition and growing support globally, bringing Africa closer to achieving enhanced representation on the Security Council.

“The structure of the UN Security Council is outdated and imbalanced, undermining its legitimacy and effectiveness,” President Bio stressed, arguing that Africa’s lack of representation in the permanent category and its under-representation within the non-permanent category constitute historical injustices.

He highlighted Africa’s substantial contributions to global peace and security through financial support, military personnel, and even the ultimate sacrifice of lives, yet its exclusion from the permanent category of the Security Council persists.

With over 1.4 billion people, Africa is the world’s second-largest and second-most populous continent. President Bio insisted that the continent deserves enhanced representation and recognition in both categories of the Security Council. He urged African countries to strengthen their diplomatic engagements with diverse interest groups, individual member states, the five permanent members of the Security Council, and other key stakeholders to sustain the momentum for reform.

“The C-10 has made significant progress in advocating for the Common African Position on behalf of AU Member States. We have witnessed unprecedented advancements in the reform process, which should inspire optimism and hope in all of us,” President Bio informed the Assembly.

The President presented the 25th Report of the C-10, the draft Decision, and the annexed Ministerial Outcome, urging the Assembly to adopt the documents and maintain unity throughout the reform process. “Our collective strength is crucial in achieving our goals. Let us speak with one voice,” he appealed.

The report received widespread support, with several key recommendations reaffirming the Common African Position as the only viable solution to address Africa’s historical injustice. Member countries reiterated the importance of treating Africa as a special case and a priority in the reform process, while President Bio was widely commended for his exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing Africa’s interests on the global stage.