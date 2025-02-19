Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Graces The 16th Armed Forces Day Celebration

Parade Square, Wilberforce, Freetown, Tuesday, 18th February 2025 – The 16th Armed Forces Day celebration in Sierra Leone was marked with great reverence and patriotism as President Julius Maada Bio led the nation in honoring the valiant men and women of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF). The annual event, held at the historic Parade Square in Wilberforce, Freetown, serves as a tribute to the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces, including those who paid the ultimate price in defense of the motherland.

In his welcome address, Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Amara Idara Bangura, reflected on the dual significance of the parade, highlighting its role in acknowledging the history of the RSLAF while looking forward to its future. He emphasized that the day is not only about remembrance but also about celebrating the strides Sierra Leone has made in fostering unity and patriotism.

“Today, we honor the courage and dedication of all who have served in the armed forces, and we solemnly remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard our nation,” Major General Bangura stated. He further acknowledged the pivotal role of the RSLAF in maintaining peace and security, underscoring its commitment to upholding national sovereignty.

The ceremony featured a series of events, including a wreath-laying ceremony to pay tribute to fallen heroes, a military parade showcasing the discipline and resilience of the armed forces, and cultural performances celebrating Sierra Leone’s rich heritage. High-ranking government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, veterans, and families of fallen soldiers attended the event, reflecting the nation’s deep appreciation for the armed forces’ unwavering service.

In his keynote address, President Julius Maada Bio commended the RSLAF for their professionalism, dedication, and sacrifices in maintaining peace and security. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of military personnel and ensuring that the sacrifices of those who served are never forgotten.

“Today, we honor the legacy of bravery and patriotism that defines the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces. We owe a debt of gratitude to the heroes who laid down their lives to protect our beloved nation. Their legacy lives on in our continued pursuit of peace and national unity,” President Bio remarked.

The Armed Forces Day celebration concluded with a display of military precision and unity, symbolizing Sierra Leone’s commitment to peace, security, and national development.