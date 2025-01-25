Menu

News Post

“ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND AUTOMATION: PRESERVING HUMAN AGENCY IN A WORLD OF AUTOMATION,” KEYNOTE STATEMENT ON THE ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF EDUCATION WEEK (ACE WEEK) 2025 BY HIS EXCELLENCY, DR. JULIUS MAADA BIO, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE AT MAKENI, SIERRA LEONE FRIDAY, 24TH JANUARY 2025

H.E.KEYNOTE - ACE EDUCATION WEEK 2025 - JAN 2025

Download here…

Press Releases

Related Posts

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram