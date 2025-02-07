Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Presides Over Oath-Taking Ceremony Of Newly Appointed Deputy Minister Of Justice

State House, Freetown, Friday, 7th February 2025 – His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio today presided over the oath-taking ceremony of Madam Saptieu Elizabeth Saccoh, following her recent appointment as Deputy Minister of Justice.

After subscribing to the oath of office, Madam Saccoh expressed her profound gratitude to President Bio for the trust and confidence reposed in her to serve in this esteemed capacity. She assured the President of her unwavering commitment to duty and pledged to work diligently in advancing the mandate of the Ministry of Justice.

“I will work closely with my immediate boss, the Minister of Justice, to ensure we effectively deliver on our responsibilities,” she affirmed. She further pledged her full support to the government and the people of Sierra Leone.

In his remarks, President Bio congratulated Madam Saccoh and emphasized the significant responsibilities that come with her new role. He noted that while her immediate boss, the Minister of Justice, would delegate tasks to her, he had no doubt in her competence and ability to handle the challenges ahead.

“A lot has been achieved, but there is still much work to be done. You can count on my full support as you take on this important role,” President Bio assured.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, members of the judiciary, and other dignitaries.

