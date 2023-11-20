Menu

News Post

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio to Launch the Committee to Review the Electoral Systems and Management Bodies In Fulfilment of a Commitment After the June 24 Elections

Press Releases

Related Posts

Press Secretary to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Addresses Journalists After Fruitful Trips to Africa Investment Forum, OIC, and Saudi-Africa Summits 

State House, Freetown, Friday 17 November 2023 – Press Secretary to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has briefed the media on the outcomes of two major international engagements

Read More »
November 17, 2023 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram