Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs for the Summit of the African Union Committee of Ten on United Nations Security Council Reform in Equatorial Guinea

State House, Freetown, Thursday 23 November 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio is leaving Freetown today for Oyala City in Equatorial Guinea to take part in a consultative summit of the African Union, AU, Committee of Ten (C-10) Heads of State on the reform of the United Nations Security Council, UNSC.

After a welcome statement from the host, H.E. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasago, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea; a statement by H.E. Moussa Faki, the Chair of the AU Commission; address by H.E. Denis Francis, President of the UN General Assembly, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio will address the meeting as Coordinator of C-10.

Their meeting was preceded by a ministerial consultative meeting, with contributions from Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Timothy Musa Kabba and Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the UN, New York, Dr. Micheal Imran Kanu, who gave an overview of the recent developments in the intergovernmental negotiations on the UNSC reform.

Since he became Chairperson of the C-10 in 2019, President Bio has always called on the leadership of Africa to remain cohesive on all aspects of the UN reform process, continue to speak with one voice in unity of purpose, until the demands of the Common African Position as articulated in the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration are achieved.

