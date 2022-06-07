Menu

Vietnamese Delegation Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Expresses Interest in Strong Partnership

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 7 June 2022 – A Vietnamese delegation to Sierra Leone has paid a courtesy call on His Excellency, President Dr Julius Maada Bio, and expressed desire and interest for a stronger partnership with the country.

It could be recalled that in March this year, President Bio and his delegation arrived in Hanoi, the capital city of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, at the invitation of His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who initiated the discussions around bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The visit focused on six key areas including the signing of an agreement for the supply of rice, investing in capacity building in mechanised farming, providing technical expertise to the value chain in fish production among others.

In a brief remark, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio welcomed the visiting delegation, saying that his government was ready to work with them for a sustained economic transformation of Sierra Leone.

“We hope that with this visit, we will deepen and widen cooperation between our two countries. On our part, we will take this relationship seriously. Thank you very much,” President Bio concluded.

