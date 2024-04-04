United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot Meets Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Expresses Delight in Positive Bilateral Relationships

State House, Freetown, Thursday 4 April 2024 – His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan and his delegation have paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio as a follow-up to the many meetings and technical engagements they hope will have positive outcomes. His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, while convening felicitation for and on behalf of the government and people of the United Arab Emirates, said, “His Excellency, I bring warm greetings from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, to you, your government and the people of Sierra Leone”.

The Minister of State reminded the President that their visit to the country Sierra Leone resulted from the multiple bilateral engagements President Bio had had with the President of the UAE, His Excellency Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahya with ministers of the two countries. He said those engagements had produced positive outcomes that had also led to their state visit. His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot also conveyed that the government of the UAE was eager to see the growth of the bilateral relationship between the two countries while also expressing his admiration for the generosity of President Bio and confirming that there was a lot from which the UAE and Sierra Leone could benefit from the principles of a win-win solution.

President Julius Maada Bio congratulated and welcomed the UAE delegation to Sierra Leone, extending his warm felicitations to them on behalf of the government and the people of Sierra Leone. He also extended special thanks and appreciation to His Excellency Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahya, President of the UAE, for his high consideration in sending a team on a state visit and a follow-up to their bilateral engagements. For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

