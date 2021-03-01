UN Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel Bids farewell to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

Presidential Lodge, Freetown, Monday 1 March 2021 – The United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, and head of UNOWAS, Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has taken formal leave of His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio.

The Ghanaian-born career diplomat and international civil servant since 2006 thanked President Bio for his relationship with the UN and praised his exemplary show of leadership and in strengthening the cooperation, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You have taken great steps to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 in the country. The country’s experience from Ebola has also helped you in tackling the COVID-19 crisis and recording a low rate of the virus infection,” he said, adding that he was also impressed with the President’s passion for education, protection of the girl child and interest in gender issues.

Dr Chambas particularly highlighted the way the President was handling the crisis at the border town of Yenga with Guinea, noting that his diplomatic approach to putting the country first was commendable.

In his brief statement, President Bio said he had known Dr Chambas before and had worked with him personally and officially. He thanked him for his positive role during his tenure of work, adding that he had been of great help to their cordial relationship with the UN, notwithstanding the challenges.

