There’s No Political Barrier to Women’s Empowerment in Sierra Leone, First Lady Dr Fatima Bio Tells Young African Women’s Congress

State House, Freetown, Friday 18 August 2023 – First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr Fatima Maada Bio, has told members of the Young African Women Congress, YAWC, who are in the country to partner with her office, that in Sierra Leone there is no political barrier to the empowerment of women.

She said the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Office of the First Lady and YAWC would lead to the hosting of the Young African Women Congress’ 2023 Annual Continental Convocation in Freetown from 20 to 24 November.

“We have an opportunity to host over 1,000 people in the forthcoming Congress. The event will enhance the economic boom for our hotels and tourism sector. We will have the opportunity to sell our own culture to the world. Let me at this stage thank His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio for empowering the women in Sierra Leone,” she said.

She said Sierra Leone was ready for business, noting that hosting the event would open up the space for new investment opportunities in the country.

Executive Chairman for YAWC, Daniel Osei Tuffuor, said his organisation was focused on women’s empowerment and development, adding that they would always be happy to make their voices heard on matters that would promote women’s activities.

The Ghanaian-born feminist also recalled that when he visited Sierra Leone some months ago and found billboards bearing the portrait of the First Lady with the inscription: ‘Hands Off Our Girls’, he was thrilled by the ambition of a political figure championing the affairs of women.

“I felt realness in the First Lady’s campaign against rape and other domestic violence against women. Enough of paying lip service to campaigns such as this. We need genuine campaigners in Africa like the Sierra Leone First Lady,” he told his audience.

Michaela Kargbo, Chairperson of YAWC in Sierra Leone, said the organisation was a fraternity of young women living in Africa and in the diaspora.

“Our headquarters in Ghana has a vision to empower women in a collaborative approach. We are apolitical and non-racial, and we have been embarking on a continental campaign against rape. Our social media campaign reached 50 million people and over 2,000 women have been empowered through this organisation,” she noted.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl