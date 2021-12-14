Statement by His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio President of the Republic of Sierra Leone at the Launch of the National Sports Development Fund, Freetown – 14 December 2021

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 4 January 2022 – The Sierra Leone national football team, Leone Stars, has called at State House to bid farewell to His Excellency President Dr Julius
State House, Freetown, Tuesday 4 January 2022 – A high-level delegation from the Republic of Mali has concluded a one-day working visit to the country to engage His Excellency President
Bo Mini Stadium, Southern Province, Wednesday 29 December 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has been overwhelmingly endorsed as flagbearer for the Sierra Leone People’s Party, SLPP,