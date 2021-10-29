Statement by HE, Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone at the Inauguration of the University Court of Eastern Technical University of Sierra Leone, Kenema City – 23 Oct 2021

Click to access Statement-by-HE-Dr-Julius-Maada-Bio-President-of-the-Republic-of-Sierra-Leone-at-the-Inauguration-of-the-University-Court-of-Eastern-Technical-University-of-Sierra-Leone-Kenema-City-23-Oct-2021.pdf

