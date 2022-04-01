Menu

Statement By HE, Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone at the Formal Pronouncement of a USD 60m USD Grant from World Bank for the Quality Essential Health Services and Support Project, State House – 1st April 2022

Download PDF Document Here…

 

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches $60 Million Quality Essential Health Services and Systems Support Project, Assures World Bank and Partners In Health

State House, Freetown, Friday 1 April 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has launched a $60 million Quality Essential Health Services and Systems Support Project, a grant

